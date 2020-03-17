S.C high school sports suspended until at least April 5

COLUMBIA -- The S.C. High School League has suspended all sports until at least April 5.

The suspension includes all contests, practices, workouts (conditioning and strength training), and/or open season skill development.

In accordance with an executive order by Gov. McMaster, all South Carolina public schools are closed until the end of March. This includes SCHSL member schools with private schools strongly encouraged to follow suit.

The COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading across our state and nation with social distancing being critical to stop the spread. School athletics most certainly do not supersede the safety of our student athletes, coaches, their families or fans, according to a statement by the SCHSL.

"In order to keep our student-athletes and the education community as safe as possible, stringent measures are now in place by order of the Governor’s Office. We ask that all schools follow this executive order until further notice. We will reconvene via teleconference on April 2, 2020, to review the spring sports schedule," SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said.

The South Carolina Independent School Association also has suspended athletic competition in spring sports through the rest of March and into early April, according to an announcement on March 12.

The announcement was made on the SCISA Athletics Facebook page: "The South Carolina Independent School Association has issued the following directive in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) -- SCISA has suspended all interscholastic athletics from Sunday, March 15, 2020 until Friday, April 3, 2020. SCISA is working with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to actively monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak and the potential impact to our state. SCISA continues to work closely with DHEC and the CDC to ensure our planning is based on the best available information from public health experts. SCISA will update the membership as information is made available. The South Carolina Independent School Association places the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, parents, supports and officials first and foremost."

