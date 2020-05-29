S.C. High School League sets guidelines for resuming workouts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Carolina High School League schools have been given the OK to begin summer workouts but no date is set.

In a letter to superintendents, principals and athletic directors on Thursday, SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton issued Phase 1 guidelines for resuming practice and play.

But he said when the activities can begin is up to individual districts or schools. "SCHSL member schools may begin limited summer activities when their district/school permits academic group activities on campus."

"The goal is to allow the athletes, coaches, and staff to begin in-person training and group workouts while maintaining a safe environment," Singleton said. "It is imperative that if schools choose to begin implementing Phase 1, they do so under the guidelines set forth. Schools continue to have the option of utilizing technology to communicate and train student-athletes if they decide not to implement in-person, on-campus contact currently.