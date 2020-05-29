S.C. High School League sets guidelines for resuming workouts

South Carolina High School League schools have been given the OK to begin summer workouts but no date is set.
In a letter to superintendents, principals and athletic directors on Thursday, SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton issued Phase 1 guidelines for resuming practice and play.
But he said when the activities can begin is up to individual districts or schools. "SCHSL member schools may begin limited summer activities when their district/school permits academic group activities on campus."
"The goal is to allow the athletes, coaches, and staff to begin in-person training and group workouts while maintaining a safe environment," Singleton said. "It is imperative that if schools choose to begin implementing Phase 1, they do so under the guidelines set forth. Schools continue to have the option of utilizing technology to communicate and train student-athletes if they decide not to implement in-person, on-campus contact currently.
"Please understand that some families may not feel it is safe or appropriate to begin in-person workouts at this time. Also, many families may have plans for the previously scheduled summer dead weeks. In both instances, student-athletes should be allowed to return to team activities without repercussions when they feel it is appropriate to do so. In these unprecedented times, please allow for participation without mandatory attendance requirements during the summer period," Singleton said.
"Sports will most certainly be a tremendous catalyst for our communities to return to a much-welcomed sense of normalcy. We must be purpose driven in implementing these guidelines to return to play," Singleton said. "If we each do our part during this phase, we can return to play this fall sports season."
The guidelines for resuming play and practice include:
- Daily screening of coaches, athletes and staff for symptoms of COVID-19, including temperature checks.
- Adequate cleaning schedules for athletic facilities.
- Limiting workouts to no more than 10 athletes at a time.
- Face coverings to be worn by athletes when they are not actively participating. Coaches and staff are to wear cloth face coverings.
- No use of locker rooms.
- No balls or sports equipment for the first 10 days of workouts.
The SCHSL plans an online meeting with member schools on June 4 to discuss guidelines in more detail.
