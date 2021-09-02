S.C. high court rejects capital city's school mask mandate

Attorneys for Columbia had argued days prior that city and school authorities could draw from separate pots of money, such as local funds, to enforce mask-wearing. They also claimed the legislature overstepped constitutional boundaries by putting the mask rule — a policy unrelated to state finances — in the budget, which aims to raise and spend money.

"The Court emphasized what we've been saying all along, that we are not arguing mask policy, we are arguing the rule of law," Wilson's office said in a statement.

Both the court and Wilson have emphasized the legal debate does not touch on whether masks themselves are effective or whether they should be required.

The Columbia effort put Mayor Steve Benjamin, a Democrat, at odds with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster as well as the GOP-controlled Legislature, which recently barred such policies for all public schools.

In a statement provided to AP, Benjamin said Thursday the city's stance "is the same now as it was before we enacted our emergency ordinance requiring masks in our elementary and middle schools: we will always act to preserve and protect the health and safety of our children."