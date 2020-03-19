S.C. has 21 more coronavirus cases

• Richland County: 4 new cases

• Saluda County: 1 new case

As the state’s number of positive cases expectedly increases, DHEC will continue to provide the number of positive cases and the county of residence. DHEC’s COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

• washing your hands frequently,

• covering your cough,

• staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and

• appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you've sneezed or coughed into.

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

