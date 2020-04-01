S.C. governor orders non-essential businesses closed

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered the closure of non-essential businesses in South Carolina, his latest in a stair-step escalation of measures aimed at quelling the new coronavirus outbreak.

The order, announced by the governor during a news conference on Tuesday, takes effect Wednesday and applies to thousands of businesses across the state, from tattoo parlors and hair salons to spas, nightclubs, theaters and museums.

Not included are grocery stores and pharmacies, as well as gas stations, banks and large-scale retailers like Walmart.

"We must do everything we can to stop the spread, be as aggressive as we can be, using the facts, but at the same time, not going too far, destroying business and jobs that people are depending on," McMaster said, on why some businesses were being ordered to close and not others.