S.C. gov. issues order closing bars and dining areas in restaurants

"I do not want the state for a minute to believe that we are not going to be able to get back here, because we are. We are the government of the state of South Carolina. We have met through Civil War. We have met through depressions," Sen. Vincent Sheheen said.

The Democrat's district includes Kershaw County, which has nearly half of the 47 reported COVID-19 cases across the state. Fourteen additional cases were reported Tuesday.

The Senate delayed a final vote on the resolution, but made it so they would only need to meet one day to do it.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of victims recover.

As the Senate, wrapped up its work Tuesday, the governor announced he was closing bars and ordering all restaurants to do take out or drive-thru service only. McMaster also banned gatherings of 50 or more people in government-owned facilities.

"We know a lot of these things are going to cause problems for businesses, but the enemy we face, the enemy of this virus, is bigger than any sort of irritation or inconvenience," McMaster said.