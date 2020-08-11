S.C. GOP selects potential Electoral College members

The S.C. Republican Party's State Executive Committee selected the state's nine potential Republican members of the Electoral College on Saturday.
The nine SCGOP 2020 presidential electors are:
• At-Large: SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick and RNC Committeewoman Cindy Costa
• SC-01: Terry Hardesty
• SC-02: Jim Ulmer
• SC-03: JoAnn Burroughs
• SC-04: Suzette Jordan
• SC-05: State Rep. Brandon Newton
• SC-06: Sandra Bryan
• SC-07: Gerri McDaniel
