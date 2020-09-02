S.C. gets 1,500 agribusiness jobs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 1,500 agribusiness jobs are coming to a rural pocket of South Carolina in what officials are calling the largest such investment in the country that's part of an opportunity zone.

Gov. Henry McMaster said the $314 million investment would be a boon to the area in Hampton County.

Plans call for an "agriculture technology campus" including greenhouses for locally grown produce like tomatoes and leafy greens, as well as a 150,000-square-foot distribution center and packing facility. The companies involved would be hiring for the full-time jobs by 2025.

It's a joint venture among Mastronardi, Clear Water Farms, LiDestri Food and Drink and GEM Opportunity Zone Fund.

Zeb Portanova, CEO of GEM Opportunity Zone Fund, said “I am thrilled to be part of this innovative group looking to grow high-quality agriculture across the region.

“We will deploy sustainable practices such as using recycled rainwater to irrigate our greenhouses while also providing all Carolina farmers access to our state-of-the-art co-packing facility. This will help pave the way for citizens to visit their local grocery stores, where they will be able to purchase pesticide free, locally grown produce.”