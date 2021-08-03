S.C. gas prices up sharply since early May

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolinians are paying a pretty penny to hit the roads this summer and the beginning of August will likely be just as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel.

“On average, motorists are spending a lot more at the pump to fill up since the beginning of May,” said Tiffany Wright, public affairs director, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “If crude oil prices continue to increase then August could prove to be even more expensive.”

North Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $2.93 per gallon, which is 4 cents more than a month ago and 96 cents more than a year ago.

South Carolina’s current gas price average still sits at $2.89, not seeing any changes on the week, which is 8 cents more than a month ago and 99 cents more than a year ago. South Carolina is still a part of the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets.

On the week, the national gas price average increased by 2 cents to $3.17 – a nickel more than a month ago and 99 cents more than a year ago. The monthly national gas price average had increased from $3 in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July.