S.C. Forestry Commission to lift statewide burning ban

COLUMBIA-The South Carolina Forestry Commission will lift the statewide burning ban at 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.

Campfire/firepit burns, residential yard debris burns and prescribed burns will all be allowed to resume as normal Tuesday, but it is important to note that burning storm-related debris is subject to special requirements set by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to protect public health during the COVID-19 response (see box at bottom for details). In addition, all open burning activities must be in compliance with DHEC open burning regulations (S.C. Regulation 61-62.2).

The State Forester's burning ban was declared April 7 to minimize both the impact of wildfires and other unmanaged smoke on residents during the COVID-19 response at a time when coronavirus spread was accelerating in our state. "The proactive measures taken in our state during the critical acceleration phase of the spread of the virus has helped limit the exposure of individuals to COVID-19 and ultimately reduced the strain on first responders and the need for care in our healthcare system," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. "The decision to lift the ban is based on the current data and will be re-evaluated if cases begin to increase again."