S.C. finishes fiscal year with $672M surplus

The coronavirus emerged as a dangerous public health crisis in March, and the damage grew as many lives were being lost to the disease. Businesses closed, producing many layoffs. The impact of this on the statewide economy was severe and almost immediate, resulting in significant erosions in state tax revenues. The year-over-year final growth rate in individual income taxes for FY 2020 was only 7.0% compared to the higher rate of 7.8% that existed through February 2020, the month before COVID hit the state. Likewise, the FY 2020 year-over-year growth rate in sales taxes was only 3.1% compared to the higher rate of 8.3% that existed through February 2020. While the growth rate for the total of all general fund revenue sources through February had been 8.5%, that rate was cut in half by year end.

The books are now closed for FY 2020 and the state has finished the year with a surplus of $672 million, plus a balance of $103 million in its Contingency Reserve. These are critical resources to state government as it continues facing the significantly increased costs and decreased revenues caused by COVID-19. No one knows when this threat will disappear.