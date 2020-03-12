S.C. entrepreneurs invited to LEAP into business

Minorities, veterans and women interested in starting or strengthening a new business are invited to take a “leap” into their dreams.

The South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF) is sponsoring a Local Entrepreneur Acceleration Program (LEAP) in the South Carolina Promise Zone area, which will not only train entrepreneurs but also allow them to compete for $20,000 in seed capital funding.

Applications are being accepted now through March 13.

The S.C. Promise Zone, funded by the federal government and whose lead organization is SouthernCarolina Alliance, “is a program to give challenged places a better chance at getting federal grants and other help,” according to its website. Included in the Promise Zone are all of Allendale, Bamberg and Hampton counties as well as significant parts of Barnwell, Colleton and Jasper counties.

“In South Carolina, minorities make up 35% of the population, and own about 10% of small businesses,” said SCCLF Program Manager Kelly Sharkey. “The South Carolina Community Loan Fund, through LEAP, aims to support diversity in small business ownership across South Carolina by providing minority and women entrepreneurs with business plan development, support, technical skills and a chance to compete for $20,000 in seed capital funding.”

