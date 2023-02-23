With the change left over from filling up his car, a Midlands man bought a lottery ticket and won $300,000.

He is investing the windfall into his retirement, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery press release.

“It’s taken a big burden off me,” he said.

The winner says he picked out the Cash Bonanza ticket at the Anayar LLC, known to locals as the One Stop, at 1480 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.

The odds of winning the amount were 1 in 900,000 in the Cash Bonanza game. This game is no longer available.

Anayar LLC in Orangeburg received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Lottery officials did not provide the name of the winner.