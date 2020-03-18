S.C. DHEC reports 13 new cases of coronavirus

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 13 additional cases of the coronavirus.
This brings the total number statewide to 60 cases in 14 counties.
“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.
The new cases are:
• Two from Beaufort County
• One from Charleston County
• One from Greenville County
• One from Horry County
• Three from Kershaw County
• One from Lee County
• One from Lexington County
• Three from Richland County
“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health,” Traxler said. “This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our neighbors, friends and family.”
Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:
• Washing your hands frequently.
• Covering your cough.
• Staying home when you’re sick and not attending public gatherings.
• Appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you've sneezed or coughed into.
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.