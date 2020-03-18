S.C. DHEC reports 13 new cases of coronavirus

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 13 additional cases of the coronavirus.

This brings the total number statewide to 60 cases in 14 counties.

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.

The new cases are:

• Two from Beaufort County

• One from Charleston County

• One from Greenville County

• One from Horry County

• Three from Kershaw County

• One from Lee County

• One from Lexington County

• Three from Richland County

“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health,” Traxler said. “This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our neighbors, friends and family.”