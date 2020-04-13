S.C. Dept. of Ed. launches online remote learning portal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA – As teachers, parents and students adjust to a new and unprecedented way of learning and living, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is dedicated to delivering support as we all navigate and learn together.

This week, the South Carolina Department of Education launched SCRemoteLearning.com, a website offering digital teaching and learning resources for teachers, parents and students during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know that remote learning can be challenging for everyone,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “We are committed to supporting both our teachers, who are working hard to make it possible for our students to learn at home, and parents and students, who are doing a great job of adjusting to these changes.”

The information included on SCRemoteLearning.com was both developed internally and vetted from outside sources for use by school districts as instructional resources. The website offers support for remote learners that can be used by teachers across all grade levels.