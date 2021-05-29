S.C. Department of Education encouraging vaccinations in Orangeburg County

The S.C. Department of Education is encouraging Orangeburg County residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The Statewide Immunization Online Network reported 41.4% of eligible Orangeburg County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine as of May 22, compared to the national rate of 58.5%.
The S.C. Department of Education has launched Take Your Shot — a vaccination education initiative — in several counties including Orangeburg to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and offer information and resources to local residents.
Kenneth Glover and Anthony Hallmon are Orangeburg’s Take Your Shot coaches, working with the S.C. Department of Education to distribute information and educate fellow residents about the importance of getting vaccinated.
“Vaccinating our communities means a return to normalcy in our schools, our sports, our events, our businesses and our lives,” State Superintendent Molly Spearman said. “Vaccines are safe, and we all need to step up to beat COVID-19.”
Vaccines are now offered at various pharmacies, urgent care clinics, health care centers and hospitals in the area. In addition, mass vaccination community events are held frequently.
“I would like to travel, go back to church and reunite with my friends and family, so I got the vaccine to protect my loved ones and give myself some sense of normalcy,” said the Rev. Desimond Antley, youth minister at Kingdom Life Ministries. “I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and work towards getting back together again.”
Orangeburg County residents can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-866-365-8110 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week. Or visit scdhec.gov/VaxLocator and find vaccine locations by zip code.