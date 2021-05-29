S.C. Department of Education encouraging vaccinations in Orangeburg County

The S.C. Department of Education is encouraging Orangeburg County residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Statewide Immunization Online Network reported 41.4% of eligible Orangeburg County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine as of May 22, compared to the national rate of 58.5%.

The S.C. Department of Education has launched Take Your Shot — a vaccination education initiative — in several counties including Orangeburg to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and offer information and resources to local residents.

Kenneth Glover and Anthony Hallmon are Orangeburg’s Take Your Shot coaches, working with the S.C. Department of Education to distribute information and educate fellow residents about the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Vaccinating our communities means a return to normalcy in our schools, our sports, our events, our businesses and our lives,” State Superintendent Molly Spearman said. “Vaccines are safe, and we all need to step up to beat COVID-19.”

Vaccines are now offered at various pharmacies, urgent care clinics, health care centers and hospitals in the area. In addition, mass vaccination community events are held frequently.