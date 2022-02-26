S.C Dems kick off Clyburn Fellowship Saturday

COLUMBIA -- This weekend, the South Carolina Democratic Party will officially kick off the seventh class of the Clyburn Fellowship.
Former SCDP Chair Jaime Harrison started the program, named in honor of Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, in 2016 to train the next generation of leaders across the Palmetto State. By the conclusion of the program, Clyburn Fellows will have a dynamic skill set that will equip them for any role in the party they pursue in the future. Past Clyburn Fellows now serve in the General Assembly, on city councils and in party leadership roles, including officers and county chairs.
There are four-weekend sessions where participants will hear from local, state and national elected officials, as well as party leaders. Topics of instruction include party structure, history of the Democratic Party, organizing, messaging and governing.
The 2022 Clyburn Fellowship will officially begin Saturday, Feb. 26. There were over 70 applicants for this year. There were 21 members selected from 15 counties:
Aiken -- Jahleel Johnson
Barnwell -- Hannah Waraich
Berkeley -- Jerald Borden Jr. and Joshua Paul Stephens
Charleston -- John LaCour
Georgetown -- Ebony Hughes
Greenville -- Shadae Boakye-Yiadom
Lancaster -- Katie Crosby
Laurens -- Alicia L. Sullivan
Lexington -- Chris McCurry and Macaulay Morrison
Marlboro -- Jaheem McLaurin
McCormick -- Erniko Brown
Newberry
Jacqueline A. Holmes
Richland -- Dylan Gunnels and YLonda Byrd
Spartanburg -- Courtney McClain, Monier Abusaft and Nina Srivastava
York -- Malik Frazier and Melissa Rouse
“As we work to build a blueprint for the future of the South Carolina Democratic Party, it is imperative we have a strong group of leaders ready to run for office, manage campaigns and provide leadership in our counties,” said SCDP Chair Trav Robertson Jr. “That is why I am excited to welcome the 2022 class of Clyburn Fellows to the Don and Carol Fowler Center this weekend and get to work.”