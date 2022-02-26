S.C Dems kick off Clyburn Fellowship Saturday

COLUMBIA -- This weekend, the South Carolina Democratic Party will officially kick off the seventh class of the Clyburn Fellowship.

Former SCDP Chair Jaime Harrison started the program, named in honor of Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, in 2016 to train the next generation of leaders across the Palmetto State. By the conclusion of the program, Clyburn Fellows will have a dynamic skill set that will equip them for any role in the party they pursue in the future. Past Clyburn Fellows now serve in the General Assembly, on city councils and in party leadership roles, including officers and county chairs.

There are four-weekend sessions where participants will hear from local, state and national elected officials, as well as party leaders. Topics of instruction include party structure, history of the Democratic Party, organizing, messaging and governing.

The 2022 Clyburn Fellowship will officially begin Saturday, Feb. 26. There were over 70 applicants for this year. There were 21 members selected from 15 counties:

Aiken -- Jahleel Johnson

Barnwell -- Hannah Waraich

Berkeley -- Jerald Borden Jr. and Joshua Paul Stephens

Charleston -- John LaCour

Georgetown -- Ebony Hughes

Greenville -- Shadae Boakye-Yiadom

Lancaster -- Katie Crosby

Laurens -- Alicia L. Sullivan

Lexington -- Chris McCurry and Macaulay Morrison

Marlboro -- Jaheem McLaurin

McCormick -- Erniko Brown

Newberry

Jacqueline A. Holmes

Richland -- Dylan Gunnels and YLonda Byrd

Spartanburg -- Courtney McClain, Monier Abusaft and Nina Srivastava

York -- Malik Frazier and Melissa Rouse

“As we work to build a blueprint for the future of the South Carolina Democratic Party, it is imperative we have a strong group of leaders ready to run for office, manage campaigns and provide leadership in our counties,” said SCDP Chair Trav Robertson Jr. “That is why I am excited to welcome the 2022 class of Clyburn Fellows to the Don and Carol Fowler Center this weekend and get to work.”

