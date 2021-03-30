S.C. Dems: Expand Medicaid

Hutto said Medicaid expansion would help patients who work, but who don’t get health insurance from their jobs. He said it would also help the Regional Medical Center, which has to treat patients whether they can pay or not.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everybody deserves to be treated, everybody deserves to be served, and that’s exactly what RMC does,” Hutto said. But the cost of serving the uninsured falls back on the taxpayers of Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, or on people who have health insurance and have to pay higher rates.

“When those doctors aren’t reimbursed or paid, then somebody’s got to pick up that cost and, ultimately for us in Orangeburg, it’s the taxpayers. So we are very much in favor of calling on the governor to take a second look, a third look at this opportunity,” he said.

One person — Gov. Henry McMaster — can decide to take the money. His answer remains no.

The Republican governor said the short-term gain would get obliterated by long-term losses as the federal help disappears.

“The way to good health is good employment, good education,” McMaster said Tuesday as he announced spending $6 million in federal COVID-19 relief on eight computer labs across the state as part of a sponsorship with Apple Inc.