Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, and Rep. Heather Bauer, D-Richland, have introduced bills to change the state’s abortion laws.

Their proposal would remove a portion of state law that allows imprisonment of people who self-manage abortion, with penalties up to two years, according to a release from the S.C. House Democrats.

Hutto and Bauer’s bills would also prevent arrests like that of a Greenville woman earlier this year who was charged for allegedly inducing her own abortion with medication in 2021.

“Back in the 1960s when this legislature first passed abortion laws, they criminalized a woman’s attempt to take medicine that might result in abortion,” Hutto said. “My colleagues who oppose abortion have expressed that it is not their intent to see people jailed for having abortion by including language preventing criminal prosecutions for the individual who ends their pregnancy.

“Removing this archaic provision of the law is a technical fix that makes sure that the law is internally consistent.”

A self-managed abortion refers to when a person obtains an abortion outside the formal health care system, according to the University of Wisconsin Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.