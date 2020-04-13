S.C. co-ops: Restoring power will take time

Below are the steps S.C. co-ops take to restore power:

Transmission lines and substations are repaired first

Transmission towers and lines supply power to one or more electric substations. Co-ops in the Upstate and Lowcountry saw major problems with transmission lines from their power suppliers. Because these lines supply high-voltage electricity to tens of thousands of people, they get attention first. These transmission towers can range anywhere from 105 to 120 feet in length. In Oconee County, storms knocked down four of these transmission towers, requiring the crews to begin the process of replacing those poles before any other restoration efforts could take place.

Once transmission lines are checked, the next step is restoring power to the substation. A co-op may have several local distribution substations, each serving thousands of consumers. If the problem can be corrected at the substation level, power may be restored to a large number of people.

Then distribution lines are repaired