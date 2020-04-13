S.C. co-ops: Restoring power will take time

Extra hours of repair time will be added to power recovery efforts following Monday morning high winds and tornadoes across South Carolina.
The storms knocked over crucial transmission lines that carry high-voltage bulk electricity to distributions systems, according to operations officials at electric cooperatives in several regions. Those lines are supported by poles reaching 105 to 120 feet high, often made of metal and requiring specialized equipment to reinstall.
Near Seneca in areas served by Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, transmission poles were broken off at ground level or toppled in half by the heavy winds. They fell across homes, roads and fields and took out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
At its peak, more than 130,000 electric cooperative members in S.C. were without power, and by 3:30 p.m. that number was down to 46,000.
“The main goal is to safely restore power to the greatest number of members in the shortest time possible,” said Peggy Dantzler, vice president of loss control and training at the state association of electric cooperatives. “That means the transmission systems get repaired first, then distribution lines to homes and businesses.”
Complicating matters is the current COVID-19 pandemic, which means crews are practicing social distancing while also doing their jobs as quickly, and safely, as possible.
Below are the steps S.C. co-ops take to restore power:
Transmission lines and substations are repaired first
Transmission towers and lines supply power to one or more electric substations. Co-ops in the Upstate and Lowcountry saw major problems with transmission lines from their power suppliers. Because these lines supply high-voltage electricity to tens of thousands of people, they get attention first. These transmission towers can range anywhere from 105 to 120 feet in length. In Oconee County, storms knocked down four of these transmission towers, requiring the crews to begin the process of replacing those poles before any other restoration efforts could take place.
Once transmission lines are checked, the next step is restoring power to the substation. A co-op may have several local distribution substations, each serving thousands of consumers. If the problem can be corrected at the substation level, power may be restored to a large number of people.
Then distribution lines are repaired
Main distribution supply lines, often called circuits or feeders, are checked next if the problem cannot be isolated at the substation These circuits carry electricity away from the substation to a group of members. When power is restored at this stage, all members served by this supply line could see the lights come on, as long as there is no problem farther down the line.
Finally individual services are restored
The final supply lines, called tap lines, carry power to the utility poles or underground transformers outside houses or other buildings. Line crews fix the remaining outages based on restoring service to the greatest number of consumers.
Sometimes, damage will occur on the service line between your house and the transformer on the nearby pole. This may explain why you have no power when your neighbor does. Your co-op needs to know you have an outage here, so a service crew can repair it.
If there is damage to the equipment where the service drop enters your home, you may need to get an electrician to repair it before the co-op can safely restore your service. The weatherhead, where service lines enter the conduit leading to your home’s electric meter, is the responsibility of the homeowner. So are the conduit and the meter base. The co-op can replace or repair damaged meters or service lines, but if you see damage to your home’s weatherhead, conduit or meter base, contact an electrician immediately to get it repaired.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.