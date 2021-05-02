S.C. Civil Rights Museum receives WeGOJA award

WeGoJA Foundation and the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission has selected the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum to receive the 2021 Preserving Our Places in History Project award.

Williams, photographer, director of historic preservation at Claflin University, and founder of the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, was selected as one of the award influencers who have made significant contributions in preserving and promoting African American history in the state.

A virtual awards program was held recently, and because of COVID-19 restrictions, Williams received the award at the museum. The Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum is the first and only civil rights museum in the state. The museum’s official opening was offset by COVID-19, but during its brief period of operation still attracted more than 9,000 visitors. It has preserved more than 3,000 documents, artifacts, and photographs that are exclusive, one-of-a-kind historical treasures relating to the South Carolina civil rights movement.

"We have been closed because of the pandemic since March 2020, so for certain age categories and those who have had vaccinations, we plan to reopen May 17, if conditions permit," Williams said. "May 17 marks the 67th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision."