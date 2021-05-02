S.C. Civil Rights Museum receives WeGOJA award

WeGoJA Foundation and the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission has selected the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum to receive the 2021 Preserving Our Places in History Project award.
Williams, photographer, director of historic preservation at Claflin University, and founder of the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, was selected as one of the award influencers who have made significant contributions in preserving and promoting African American history in the state.
A virtual awards program was held recently, and because of COVID-19 restrictions, Williams received the award at the museum. The Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum is the first and only civil rights museum in the state. The museum’s official opening was offset by COVID-19, but during its brief period of operation still attracted more than 9,000 visitors. It has preserved more than 3,000 documents, artifacts, and photographs that are exclusive, one-of-a-kind historical treasures relating to the South Carolina civil rights movement.
"We have been closed because of the pandemic since March 2020, so for certain age categories and those who have had vaccinations, we plan to reopen May 17, if conditions permit," Williams said. "May 17 marks the 67th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision."
Under the theme “Preserving Our Places in History: Lest We Forget,” the online program featured inspiring remarks by keynote speaker state Sen. Mia McLeod, who challenged the virtual audience to become the change they’re expecting for the future.
“We have to first understand our history, then we have to challenge ourselves and each other to make history,” she said. “And finally, we have to muster the courage to change history, lest we forget and repeat it.”
The awards ceremony also featured greetings by Congressman Jim Clyburn and Dr. Eric Emerson, South Carolina’s state archivist and director of the Department of Archives and History.
There was also a performance by Christal Brown and the Gullah Geechee Choir. Local comedian Akintunde served as master of ceremonies.
Established through a joint resolution passed by the South Carolina General Assembly on May 14, 1993, the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission is devoted to preserving and promoting the rich history and culture of African Americans in the Palmetto State. Since its inception, the commission has enhanced the efforts of the South Carolina Department of Archives and History to document and educate the public about the Black experience in South Carolina through cultural programs, curriculum development, teacher training workshops, the publication of books and online resources and the preservation of historic spaces.