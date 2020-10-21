S.C. business community unveils Be Pro Be Proud SC

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina business community recently unveiled Be Pro Be Proud SC, a mobile workshop housed in a specialized, 53-foot, double-expandable 18-wheeler, in advance of kicking off its inaugural 2020-21 statewide tour.

The Be Pro Be Proud SC project was created through a public-private collaboration to introduce students to the skilled trades and educate them on the opportunities that exist in the state. Taking a targeted approach to removing the stigma from “blue-collar” jobs, its goal is to educate students and the public on the appeal and the importance of these jobs for our economy.

Modules simulating the actual work in various sectors including forklift operation, commercial driving, utility bucket operation, diesel technology, heavy equipment operation, welding, carpentry and construction, technology, and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine operation, will be housed within the workshop. Over the next year, the trailer will travel throughout the state to schools, fairs, career centers, conventions, government events, military re-entry programs, and more.