S.C. braces for Ian; heavy wind, rain expected in region

Hurricane Ian will be a problem for much of South Carolina, including The T&D Region, on Friday.

The storm is forecast to make landfall midday Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. But the storm is so broad that gusty winds, heavy rain and storm surge will arrive hours before.

The T&D Region will feel the storm’s greatest impact Friday and Friday night, with heavy rain and localized flash flooding, the National Weather Service reported Thursday evening.

The Midlands could see peak wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph on Friday afternoon. Three to six inches of rain are possible.

Conditions will remain windy at times into Friday evening, but should improve by Saturday. The potential for tornadoes is low.

Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties are all under a tropical storm warning and a flood watch.

Along the coast, 4 to 7 feet of storm surge is expected, rivaling problems created by hurricanes over the past decade. If Ian comes ashore as a hurricane, it would be the first hurricane to strike the state since Matthew in 2016.

National Guard troops are being positioned to help with the aftermath, including any water rescues, and highway crews will be ready to clear roads.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued no evacuations, but he said that doesn’t mean the storm isn’t dangerous.

“We know we can handle this if we use our heads and follow the rules,” McMaster said.