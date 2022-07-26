S.C. Blue Cross invests in Claflin scholars

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina is partnering with Claflin University and Benedict College to give more students an opportunity to pursue an education while getting a head start on their career paths.

The BlueCross BlueScholars program will select four students from each institution to receive a full four-year scholarship that covers tuition, room and board.

“We are committed to supporting students of our state’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs),” said BlueCross President and CEO Mike Mizeur.

“We are immensely grateful to be a part of the BlueScholars program,” said Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack. “Claflin has produced exceptional leaders in every industry and profession. This program is also an investment in our current scholars who are continuing our proud legacy of exemplary leadership, academic achievement and compassionate community engagement. We applaud BlueCross for expanding access to career opportunities for HBCU students.”

The eight students selected for the inaugural BlueScholars program will participate in career development workshops and will be able to engage with BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina representatives during panel discussions and summer internships. These events are designed to prepare the students for employment opportunities at BlueCross.

“Benedict College is pleased to partner with BlueCross on the development of the BlueScholars program, which provides much needed financial support for our scholars. Additionally, and perhaps equally important, BlueScholars will receive ongoing professional development and highly coveted summer internship placements with BlueCross, one of our state’s premier employers. These students will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic environment and gain valuable professional experiences that will place them on a path toward a meaningful and rewarding career,” said Benedict President and CEO Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis.

Students selected as BlueScholars will have summer internship opportunities at BlueCross beginning the second year of the program.