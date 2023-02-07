The South Carolina Bar is sponsoring Law School for Non-Lawyers, an eight-week course designed to provide an overview of the state’s legal system and insight into 16 common legal issues.

All classes are taught by licensed attorneys and judges.

The spring 2023 course at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will be held on consecutive Tuesdays from 6–9 p.m., starting March 7 and ending April 25.

Tuition is $55 and includes the textbook.

To register, call 803-535-1236 or enroll in person in the Continuing Education office. Registration closes March 1.

Topics that will be discussed include:

• March 7 – Overview of state courts, alternative dispute resolution

• March 14 – Juvenile justice, child protection hearings

• March 21 – Family law, real estate and landlord tenant law

• March 28 – Wills, estates and probate, plus health care and elder law

• April 4 – S.C. workers’ compensation and employment law

• April 11 – Bankruptcy law, consumer law and debt collection

• April 18 – Criminal law and torts

• April 25 – Education and immigration