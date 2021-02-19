S.C. awarded nearly $40M for education

COLUMBIA –South Carolina has been awarded $40 million in federal funds by the U.S. Department of Education for the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools Program.

The funds are allocated to each state based on the number of children ages 5 to 17 whose family income is at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level and who are enrolled in non-public schools.

In accordance with federal law, Gov. Henry McMaster applied for the funding and the S.C. Department of Education will administer the program.

The EANS Program provides services or assistance to eligible non-public schools to address educational disruptions caused by COVID-19.

A non-public school may apply to receive services or assistance such as:

• Supplies to sanitize, disinfect and clean school facilities

• Personal protective equipment (PPE)

• Improving ventilation systems, including windows or portable air purification systems

• Training and professional development for staff on sanitization, the use of PPE, and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases