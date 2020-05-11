S.C. adds 140 new coronavirus cases; 15 more people die
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday that the state has 140 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,792 and those who have died to 346.

Eleven of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston, Clarendon, Florence, Hampton, Lancaster, Lexington and Richland counties, and four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Fairfield, Florence and Sumter counties.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

Orangeburg County has 101 cases of coronavirus, 620 estimated cases and two deaths.

Bamberg County has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.

Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Contact tracers

As South Carolina enhances its testing efforts, DHEC set a goal with its AccelerateSC partners to identify 1,000 contact tracers by May 31. DHEC met that goal on Monday.

Contact tracing is a disease control measure that helps stop the spread of diseases like COVID-19 by identifying close contacts of people who tested positive for an illness.

During normal operations, DHEC employs 20 contact tracers but has increased that number to more than 400 as part of the agency’s COVID-19 response.

DHEC has retained an additional 1,400 contact tracers through contracts with two private staffing companies, Apple One and C-Trace. Additionally, since DHEC created a contact tracing webpage on May 8, 667 members of the public have expressed interest in receiving training to become one.

Nursing homes

DHEC began the first of three phases of testing in South Carolina nursing homes on Monday.

DHEC — with testing support from LabCorp and extensive coordination and cooperation from the South Carolina Healthcare Association and Leading Age South Carolina — will test approximately 40,000 residents and staff members at the state’s 194 nursing homes.

An estimated 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities are part of this initial round of testing.

Summary and projections

DHEC’s projections indicate that South Carolina may see a drop from approximately 1,000 new cases per week to 900 new cases per week by the end of May.

The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 10,493 confirmed cases during the last week of May.

