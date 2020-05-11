S.C. adds 140 new coronavirus cases; 15 more people die

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday that the state has 140 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,792 and those who have died to 346.

Eleven of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston, Clarendon, Florence, Hampton, Lancaster, Lexington and Richland counties, and four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Fairfield, Florence and Sumter counties.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

Orangeburg County has 101 cases of coronavirus, 620 estimated cases and two deaths.

Bamberg County has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.

Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

