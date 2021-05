All lanes of S.C. Highway 33 near Holbrook Street in Orangeburg County are blocked due to a collision, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The incident involved a train and a tractor-trailer log truck. The driver of the tractor-trailer has minor injuries.

The road will be blocked for several hours. The Highway Patrol is asking motorists to find alternate routes.

