RV park, retail planned near Santee State Park; county moving ahead with rezoning plan

A recreational vehicle park resort, retail stores and single-family homes are planned near the Santee State Park.

Johns Island-based Holly Hill Land, LLC is planning to develop a 23-acre property to serve people visiting the adjacent Santee State Park and Lake Marion.

Southern Coastal Builders will be the project developer. The property is located at the corner of State Park Road and Acorn Lane. It is next to Lone Star BBQ & Mercantile and across the street from St. Ann Catholic Church.

The property, known as the Santee Village Center, would consist of a RV resort on about 15 acres. About 4 acres would be developed for commercial property.

About 10 RVs would be placed within an acre, for a potential of 150 spaces. The area is currently served by public water and sewer and has broadband access.

Potential commercial uses may include professional offices; secured self-storage/recreational vehicle storage; and an outfitters supply store.

Two more acres would be for the construction of two single-family residential homes, with each on about an acre. The homes would have private utilities.

“The community will be secured and gated. All streets will be provided with adequate and decorative streetlights and will be private,” according to a zoning request form/application filed with Orangeburg County.

The development will also include landscaping, a playground area, outdoor sitting areas, a dog park and one-acre pond, according to the zoning request application.

Design and construction of the homes will begin the first and second quarter of 2022.

Engineering and permitting efforts are underway for the RV park and commercial property.

Once developers have completed all permitting by all local and state agencies, site work on the commercial property is targeted to begin in November 2022.

Orangeburg County Council gave first reading on Monday to the rezoning of the property from residential single-family district to planned development district for the purpose of a mixed-use development.

The property is currently undeveloped. Properties to the north, south and west of the land are all zoned for single-family residential.

There was one comment in favor of the request and two in opposition.

Individuals in opposition expressed concerns about the project’s impact on the community's rural, quiet nature and crime.

The Orangeburg County Planning Commission previously unanimously approved the zoning request.

