Rumy's Chicken on the Run is new restaurant in North

NORTH – A new restaurant in North, which combines some Colombian/South American cuisine with an "o" and Columbian/South Carolina cuisine with a "u," will be opening in the former Robin’s Café location at 620 Main St. on Monday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Umir Arango is the owner and said part of the name of the restaurant basically came from a phonetic palindrome (letters from her first name were switched around to make “Rumi,” which was phonetically changed to Rumy).

The restaurant and its name have piqued the curiosity of locals and passers-by.

“A lot of people are coming by asking when we are opening ... They will like having something different, a different kind of food in the area,” Arango said.

As per the “Chicken on the Run” part of Arango’s sign, the illustration of a Colombian individual or even a North individual with a rolling pin in one hand and a bucket of water in another chasing a chicken on it, says it all. Chickens are going to be on the run because they are going to be turned into rotisserie chickens for the many dishes of Rumy’s.

Rumy’s Chicken on the Run will have Colombian/South American dishes like red beans and rice and sweet plantains but will also have rotisserie chickens that have been a part of Columbia and S.C. cuisine in general for many years.

(The Birds on a Wire restaurant on Devine Street in Columbia, for example, specialized in rotisserie chicken and side dishes for quite a few years. Unfortunately, they closed in 2008. However, many S.C. restaurants and chain grocery stores continue to do good business with rotisserie chickens -- often at inexpensive prices ranging from $5-10 or more at times.)

Rumy’s will not only have the former Robin’s Café location in North but has expanded into the storefront next door with more seating than previous restaurants have had in that location.

The prices of Rumy’s dishes, which combine Hispanic and United States cooking, range from $7.50-$12 apiece.

The appetizer list on the menu on the restaurant's website shows the Hispanic influence in the culinary offerings at Rumy’s: "Empanadas (Meat pies), Yuca fries, chicharones (fried pork skin… what many in the T&D region call pork skins,) tostones (green plantains) sweet plantains, potato Salad, green salad, rice, red beans and Rumy’s Special Lime Sauce."

Rumy’s Chicken on the Run specializes in not only a unique in-restaurant experience in the area but catering, parties, weddings, office events and family gatherings.

For more information on the menu and the restaurant, see http://www.rumyschicenontherun.com or call 954-470-0607.