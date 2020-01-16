The South Carolina Hall of Fame trustees announced the 2020 inductees on Thursday.
Musician Darius Rucker, Orangeburg-based artist Dr. Leo Twiggs and Voorhees College founder Elizabeth Evelyn Wright will be inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Myrtle Beach.
“Our 2020 inductees have made significant, valuable contributions to the state of South Carolina,” said Dr. Rodger Stroup, chairman of the Official South Carolina Hall of Fame.
“While Mr. Rucker performs all over the world, he continues his close ties to South Carolina, supporting numerous local and statewide organizations. For many years, Dr. Twiggs has been recognized as one of South Carolina’s leading artists and art educators,” he said.
“And despite her short life, Ms. Wright’s efforts to provide educational opportunities for African Americans in the segregated South of the late nineteenth century are a testament to her determination.”
The induction ceremony will take place Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the ballroom of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 2101 North Oak St. The event is free and open to the public.
Rucker will be unable to attend the induction ceremony.
Darius Rucker
Rucker first achieved multi-platinum status in the record industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish.
Since releasing his first country album in 2008, he’s enjoyed four number 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart and nine number 1 singles on country radio.
In 2014, Rucker won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel.”
As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker is a constant supporter of the MUSC Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston. He has also raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament, as well as for more than 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation.
Rucker recently wrapped the Group Therapy Tour with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates as they celebrated the 25th anniversary of their smash “Cracked Rear View,” in addition to the Nov. 1 release of Imperfect Circle, their first album in nearly 15 years.
Dr. Leo Twiggs
Twiggs was born in St. Stephen. He received his bachelor’s degree from Claflin University where he studied with Arthur Rose and his master’s from New York University with acclaimed muralist Hale Woodruff.
In 1970, Twiggs became the first African American to receive the doctorate in art education from the University of Georgia.
He chaired the art department and directed the museum at South Carolina State University until he retired in 1998. He was named professor emeritus in 2000.
In 2017, Twiggs’ series, “Requiem for Mother Emanuel” received national recognition when it was featured on CBS, ESPN and reviewed in Art in America.
In 2019, he received the $10,000 1858 Society Prize for Contemporary Southern Art, the first South Carolina artist so honored.
He also received a second Verner Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts and the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian award.
Twiggs is married to the former Rosa Johnson of Sumter and they have three sons.
Elizabeth Evelyn Wright
Wright was born April 3, 1872 in Talbotton, Ga.
While being educated, she learned about Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute and Booker T. Washington. In 1888, Wright enrolled at Tuskegee and Washington became her mentor.
At Tuskegee, Wright saw a vision of what she could do for her people and became determined to establish a school where black boys and girls could be educated in industrial and agricultural work.
After graduating in 1894, Wright carried her vision into McNeill’s in Hampton County, S.C.
During Wright’s labors to accomplish her dreams, arsonists burned her schools down three consecutive times.
Not giving up, Wright made attempts at five different locations before her dreams could be nurtured into reality.
In 1897, Wright settled in Denmark and began planting the seeds of her dreams and visions that she was for so long seeking.
Wright died at the age of 34 years old on Dec. 14, 1906.
“The founding of Denmark Industrial Institute in 1897 expanded to become Voorhees College following Wright’s death, providing thousands of students access to higher education,” Dr. Stroup said.
