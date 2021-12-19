RR Corner plan preserves, builds; State Theater would be saved

Project consultants for the development of the Orangeburg Railroad Corner recommend the city preserve the historic State Theater and facades of buildings at the corner while also adding new buildings in the future.

"It maximizes the development potential of the site while preserving elements of the State Theater," University of North Carolina Development Finance Imitative project manager Sonyia Turner told City Council during a special meeting. "It mixes preservation with new development; it also provides opportunities to increase the density of the development with additional site acquisition."

Turner said if additional site acquisition does not occur, the city would still have a feasible development plan in place for the corner.

Turner said the mixed preservation and new development scenario is the one most approved through public, city engagement and company analytics.

The redevelopment recommendation would cost a total of about $18.2 million with an anticipated public investment of between $4.5 million and $5 million, said Turner.

Railroad Corner is bounded by Russell Street, Boulevard Street and Magnolia Street. The area is often touted by city officials as the gateway into the city and has long been a focus of redevelopment efforts.

Over the past four years, the city has purchased about 12 properties and 1.5 acres on Railroad Corner to help lock down its plans for revitalization. The city is exploring additional acquisitions.

DFI's plan recommendation, which has been publicly identified as Scenario B, is called a reuse and revive plan.

The plan would reallocate building facades or foundations or materials in new ways that aim to activate the site and give it a sense of nostalgia, maintain the sense of place and history, but provide the benefit of some new architecture.

The recommendation would add four-story, mixed-use development with ground-floor commercial and upper-story residential.

The recommendation sees the former State Theater building as a cultural space (potential museum), extends multifamily units along Treadwell Street and redevelops the former gas station into new commercial space, Turner said.

The plan would open up the site, creating walk-through opportunities with urban and plaza spaces combined with retail. The plan calls for additional parking on Treadwell Street.

More specifics of the plan are:

Commercial space: 14,300 square feet

Apartments: 51,200 square feet

Cultural: 6,700 square feet

Parking spaces: 132

The plan would also make Boulevard Street into a one-way street and create a pedestrian retail plaza at the corner.

Turner said for the project to be feasible, it would need to have university partnership for housing, federal and state tax credits, grants, public and university partnerships and public participation.

City Councilman Bernard Haire, who has expressed concerns about making Boulevard one-way, asked how extensive was the in-person public engagement.

Turner said it was light with under 30 people in attendance. She said over 200 students at Claflin were engaged during a public event.

Between 30 and 50 comments were received online, Turner said.

Turner also said DFI still has two more public-engagement meetings planned at South Carolina State University in the month of January about the project.

Haire also asked if attendance sheets were used at the public engagement meetings and was told sign-in sheets were not used. Turner said she did keep notes of some of the individuals who attended and would be happy to share that information.

The city has also received a $350,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant to conduct a design and engineering study of pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow at the corner.

The study will examine the possibility of a multimodal network to connect South Carolina State University and Claflin University students to the downtown area.

The study will also seek to identify road improvements needed for better vehicle traffic flow along Magnolia Street, Russell Street and Boulevard Street.

The study will also includes a preliminary design and feasibility analysis for a pedestrian bridge.

Other development scenarios offered the public but not recommended called for the preservation of all the existing buildings at the corner. That plan would cost about $16 million with a total public investment of about $4.5 million to $5 million.

Another plan called for building entirely new, meaning all the existing buildings would have been razed but still focus on the history of the area. That plan's total cost would have been about $18 million with a public investment of between $4 million and $4.5 million.

Now that a recommendation has been put forward, City Council will vote on the plan in January 2022.

The plan will then be released for solicitation to the private development sector in February 2022.

The solicitation period would be open for 90 days, closing around April 2022. A development selection process would then be carried out in the late spring or early summer 2022.

The latest project updates are available online at: orangeburg.sc.us/railroadcorner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.