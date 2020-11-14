ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town planning drive-thru Christmas gala

ROWESVILLE — This month’s Rowesville town council meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.
Mayor Paul Bishop did announce that there are plans for a drive-thru Christmas Gala this year in lieu of their annual one. Attendees would pick up packed meals from the town council to take home instead of the usual town dinner. A date has not been selected currently, but interested parties can contact town hall to learn more about the Christmas Gala.
Bishop briefly talked about plans to relight the town with a new layout for streetlights that will be discussed at the January meeting.
The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.
