ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town planning drive-thru Christmas gala
ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town planning drive-thru Christmas gala

100119 Rowesville town hall (copy)

Rowesville Town Hall

 T&D FILES

ROWESVILLE — This month’s Rowesville town council meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.

Mayor Paul Bishop did announce that there are plans for a drive-thru Christmas Gala this year in lieu of their annual one. Attendees would pick up packed meals from the town council to take home instead of the usual town dinner. A date has not been selected currently, but interested parties can contact town hall to learn more about the Christmas Gala.

Bishop briefly talked about plans to relight the town with a new layout for streetlights that will be discussed at the January meeting.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

