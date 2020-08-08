ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town moves ahead with security cameras

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROWESVILLE – At the August meeting, Rowesville Mayor Paul Bishop and the town council voted unanimously to move forward with the plan to install security cameras in town.

Five camera systems will be installed at key locations throughout the town by Statewide Security Systems. Their camera systems are also utilized by the county and city of Orangeburg. Each camera system will come with four mounted cameras, allowing them to capture video of people leaving and entering the town.

Bishop spoke with one of Sheriff Leroy Ravenell’s captains, who wholeheartedly supported the decision.

Town resident Jerry Crisp asked if the camera systems would be used to ticket speeders in town limits, but Bishop stated that is illegal in South Carolina.

The third and final reading of the franchise agreements for Dominion Energy and Edisto Electric Cooperative were held. Rowesville will enter a 30-year contract with the two and will be able to increase the franchise fee in the future if needed.

Rowesville held its first budget reading for 2021 at the meeting and is looking at a budget of $91,000 for the year. The second reading will be held at the September meeting.