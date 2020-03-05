ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town accepts energy service agreement

ROWESVILLE – At the March monthly meeting, Rowesville Town Council accepted an energy service agreement between Dominion Energy and Edisto Electric Cooperative for service rights within the town.

The service agreement states that if an area outside of Rowesville’s town limits is annexed into the town, affected resident would be able to keep their current energy provider and not switch to another one. Edisto Electric will also have to agree to a franchise agreement with Rowesville as Dominion has done for when such a case occurs.

Mayor Paul Bishop informed council that he is working with Dominion Energy on increasing lighting along Highway 21 in town. They are currently testing two sets of LED lights to see how people like them. The first one is located on the corner of Highway 21 and River Drive and is of lower strength, and the second one is located on the corner of Highway 21 and Bay Road and uses a stronger light.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People wishing to share their opinions on the lights can visit Rowesville Town Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Bishop said that he is planning to add 12 lights total to Rowesville to help light up the darker areas at night.