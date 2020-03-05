ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town accepts energy service agreement

ROWESVILLE – At the March monthly meeting, Rowesville Town Council accepted an energy service agreement between Dominion Energy and Edisto Electric Cooperative for service rights within the town.
The service agreement states that if an area outside of Rowesville’s town limits is annexed into the town, affected resident would be able to keep their current energy provider and not switch to another one. Edisto Electric will also have to agree to a franchise agreement with Rowesville as Dominion has done for when such a case occurs.
Mayor Paul Bishop informed council that he is working with Dominion Energy on increasing lighting along Highway 21 in town. They are currently testing two sets of LED lights to see how people like them. The first one is located on the corner of Highway 21 and River Drive and is of lower strength, and the second one is located on the corner of Highway 21 and Bay Road and uses a stronger light.
People wishing to share their opinions on the lights can visit Rowesville Town Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Bishop said that he is planning to add 12 lights total to Rowesville to help light up the darker areas at night.
In other business, a parcel of land has been donated to the town of Rowesville by the Stokes family. Andy Fairy has donated two items to the town -- a set of scales and a gas pump from SR Sinclair’s gas station in Rowesville. Bishop is planning to open a museum for Rowesville in the future.
The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 6 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.
