ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Security cameras up and running

ROWESVILLE — Rowesville’s new security system, provided by Statewide Security Company, has been installed at all five entrances to Rowesville.

Mayor Paul Bishop said he hopes that the constant monitoring of the town will cut down on the crime rate in town.

The second reading of 2021 budget was held at the meeting, and it was decided that the budget would be lowered to $89,000 for the year. The third and final hearing will be held at the October meeting.

Bishop asked that all Rowesville citizens complete their 2020 census in a timely matter, and that if assistance is needed, they will gladly help at the town hall Tuesdays and Thursdays when open.

The Rowesville Community Center is closed for the foreseeable future until the state lifts their restrictions on venues.

Bishop announced that with the third-quarter penny sales tax money, he intends to use it on three areas of interest: streetscaping to improve the town’s visage, the repair of town property such as Duke’s General Store, and recreation site improvements in the community center.

Bishop has also canceled this year’s Boo at the Booth in October, and the Christmas Gala in December.