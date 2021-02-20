ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Rowesville to get new signs

ROWESVILLE – Rowesville Mayor Paul Bishop announced to council and those in attendance that the town’s new "Welcome to Rowesville" signs will be installed by the end of the week or next week at the latest.

The signs are part of the Penny Sales Tax Fund and are part of Bishop’s plans to improve upon the town’s appearance.

Bishop and council agreed to keep the community center closed for the month and will continue to reevaluate at every town council meeting.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 1 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

