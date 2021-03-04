ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Rowesville proposes spring cleanup

ROWESVILLE— Mayor Paul Bishop discussed the issue of litter within the town of Rowesville.

He’s noticed an uptick in the amount of litter he’s seen throughout the town and is working on getting the town cleaned up. He praised the efforts of Deborah Bonnet a longtime Rowesville resident, for her efforts in picking up litter along her street.

“It’s citizens like her who keep our town looking good,” Bishop said while thanking her for her work.

Councilman Ben Boensch proposed that since spring is on its way, ta cleanup day for the town be proposed. Bishop approved of the idea and a date will discussed and chosen during the April meeting.

Several Rowesville residents brought forth complaints of speeding in the town, citing worry over children not being seen by the reckless drivers. The S.C. Department of Transportation was contacted to install speed bumps in front of one of the town’s playgrounds but refused to do so, citing it was a truck route.

Bishop stated that Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted restrictions on gatherings but suggested that CDC guidelines still be followed. Following that, council voted to keep the community center closed for the month and will reassess at the next meeting.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 5, at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0