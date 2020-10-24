 Skip to main content
ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Cameras spot theft at fire department
Rowesville Town Hall

ROWESVILLE -- The new security cameras have already proven their usefulness to the town of Rowesville as a suspicious vehicle was spotted at the town’s fire department, where a theft was caught on their cameras as well, Mayor Paul Bishop reported.

In other business, Bishop said that while Gov. Henry McMaster has allowed restaurants to reopen to their original capacity, there has been no official statement regarding venues. The town agreed to postpone rentals for another month and will discuss reopening the Rowesville Community Center during the November meeting. The Community Center will be still be open Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for the general election.

Bishop discussed his plans for the penny sales tax and will begin work on the Community Center renovation after the November election, as well as the work on the building that will house the Rowesville Museum.

Due to Dominion Energy not hanging the town Christmas lights this year, the town is in the process of debating how they will hang the lights themselves.

The third and final reading of the 2021 budget was held, with all in agreement for the budget.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

