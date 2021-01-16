ROWESVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Antley famiy to donate school bell

ROWESVILLE — Rowesville’s first town council meeting of the year went well, said Mayor Paul Bishop. He is looking forward to a productive year for the town with several projects in the works he plans to start on.

Bishop was pleased to announce that the Antley family is donating the school bell in their family that last rang in the Rowesville Graded School that used to stand in the park that houses the community center. Bishop is in the process of installing a monument to the various schools that once called Rowesville home at the location.

Bishop informed those in attendance that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has a ban on open burning of household trash, and that the fines run between $500 to $50,000 for those violating the ban. He stated that those wishing to burn yard trash are still eligible but to contact DHEC if they have questions.

Three council members are up for re-election this year, Bishop, Mayor Pro Temp Carolyn Groom and Councilwoman Lannie Sanders.