Rowesville to install security system in town

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROWESVILLE – Rowesville Mayor Paul Bishop stated he and the town council are looking to install a security system within the town and are currently in talks with a security company.

Bishop said the measure is to “ensure the safety of our citizens, and to assist the sheriff’s office in ongoing investigations.” At the next council meeting, Bishop said he will be open to discuss in detail with residents what the service will entail and a possible start date for the security measure.

Rowesville is also partaking in a pilot program with Dominion Energy to continue testing out new streetlights utilizing LED technology to better illuminate the town and Highway 21.

The second reading of a franchise agreement between Dominion Energy and Edisto Electric Cooperative was approved at the meeting, and the third and final reading will be held at the August meeting.

The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Rowesville Town Hall, 309 River Drive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0