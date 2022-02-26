 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rotary-Morning, chamber name educators of year

022722 rotary teacher.jpg

From left, top row, Dr. Shawn Foster, James McQuilla, Barbara Askins, Leslie Whitlock and Dr. Thomas Cassidy; bottom row, Briana Berry, Shannon McAlister, Ruby Marie Hallman, Rebecca Felsher and Stephanie Knight

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Orangeburg-Morning recently celebrated the educators of the year for Orangeburg County

Representing the chamber, James McQuilla remembered the teachers who shaped him.

“Teaching is everything,” he said. “I was fortunate to spend a few months as a substitute teacher. You are shaping the future every day.”

Speaking for the Rotary Club of Orangeburg-Morning, Club President Thomas Cassidy noted his pleasure at bringing the annual celebration back.

“We’ve missed a few years during the pandemic of celebrating the wonderful work that happens in these schools. It’s great that we can come together to celebrate the best of Orangeburg’s schools this way.”

The honorees were chosen by the Orangeburg County School District and by Orangeburg Preparatory Schools. Representing the district were Ruby Marie-Hallman, social studies teacher at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School, and Briana Berry, teacher assistant at Edisto Elementary School. Representing Orangeburg Prep were middle school teacher Ruby Marie Hallman, high school teacher Rebecca Felsher and elementary school teacher Stephanie Knight.

Each honoree was invited to address the assembly. Briana Berry, who was being honored as the Orangeburg County School District support staff of the year, spoke not only of her excitement at greeting students every morning but also at her forthcoming teacher accreditation.

“By this time next year. I will be greeting students as their teacher.”

