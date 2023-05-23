Eight scholarship recipients from area high schools were recently recognized by the Rotary Club of Orangeburg.

"We're so proud of these eight wonderful young people that we're honoring. We say to the parents and to their teachers and counselors, you've done a fine job,” said Dr. Leroy Davis, chairman of the club’s scholarship committee.

“Quite often, this generation does not get the credit that they deserve. Looking at these eight scholars, I can tell you that in Orangeburg and surrounding areas, our future is in great hands,” The 2023 Rotary Scholars each received $1,000 scholarships. They were recognized during a ceremony held at Cornerstone Community Church on May 16.

This year’s scholars include:

• Sha’Mya Davis and Jakendrick Williams, Lake Marion High School

• Sheridan Tucker-Staley, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

• Emily Heape, Branchville High School

• Dawson Bell, Dorchester Academy

• Anthony Mack, Tamara Keller and Akasha Jones, High School for Health Professions

The scholars were joined by their loved ones at the ceremony and expressed their appreciation for their scholarships.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you. I’m extremely grateful to receive this scholarship. Rotary Club’s mission of service, integrity and good will are close to my own heart, which is why I’m choosing a career in medicine. I hope to display those tenets as I move into my career, and I’m excited for what the future has,” Heape said. She will be attending Charleston Southern University with a major in professional biology.

Williams, who will be attending Claflin University with a major in business, said he wants to become an anesthesiologist.

“But I also want to own my own barbershop. I'm going to be licensed in a couple of weeks. I would like to thank y'all for the opportunity for blessing me with the funds to carry on with my academic endeavors,” he said.

Tucker-Staley was also thankful for the scholarship, which will help further her academic pursuits.

“I’m just really grateful for the opportunity to further my education at South Carolina State (University) in speech pathology,” she said.

Bell is looking forward to pursuing studies in agribusiness at Clemson University.

“I plan to become a lawyer and focus on protecting our natural resources. I want to thank all of y’all for this opportunity and, more than that, I want to thank all of y’all for hosting this event,” Bell said.

Mack said, “I will be going to Claflin (University) to major in communications to be a sports broadcaster. I’d just like to thank everybody for giving us the opportunity to be here.”

Keller will be attending S.C. State in the fall with a major in biology.

“I just want to thank y’all for the opportunity. My career aspiration is to become a pediatrician. I want to come back to my community and help,” she said.

Jones is looking forward to furthering her business interests at Winston-Salem State University with a major in business administration.

“I want to push my baking and customizing business further. I want to thank all of y’all for giving me the funds, the hope and the blessings to be in this spot,” she said.

Sha’Mya Davis will be attending the University of South Carolina-Upstate in the fall with a major in experimental psychology.

“I want to become a clinical psychologist. I’m very grateful for this scholarship, and congratulations to everyone,” she said.

Dr. Davis said the Rotary Club of Orangeburg has provided service to its community for 102 years.

“It was founded in 1921. Shortly after its founding, in 1927 this club decided then that it wanted to do something to assist young people to get an education. This was in 1927. Over the years, this club has devised ways to provide support,” he said.

Davis continued, “In the earlier days, they established a loan fund, and they would lend money to young people to go to college. In 1980, the program became a scholarship program. Even some of the members here will remember that shortly after 1980 when they established this fund, they had multiple fundraisers every year … to provide scholarships to deserving young people.”

Onion sales, duck races and pancake suppers were among those fundraisers, he said.

“Today we continue that tradition of honoring some of the finest young people you will find anywhere. It is my honor and my privilege to introduce you to these young people. In order for us to identify potential scholars, we need a lot of help because we don't know these young people like others, like their teachers and counselors do,” Davis said.

He introduced the guidance counselors who were attendance at the recognition ceremony, including Sherry Hughes of HSHP and Jeanetta Williams of LMHS.

Jeanetta Williams said she was proud to be able to support this year’s scholars at the ceremony, including her son, Jakendrick.

“It gives me great pride. They really are doing a great job,” she said.