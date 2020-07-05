Rotary Club of Orangeburg announces scholarship awardees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each year, the Rotary Club of Orangeburg awards scholarships to graduating seniors from the community who will be continuing their education at a college or university. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the club thought it was still necessary to continue their tradition of supporting the young people in their service area.

Club President Russell Blanchard said, “The scholarships that we award are investments in our young people who will become the future leaders and professionals in our community. Of all the projects that Rotary supports throughout the year, this is one of our most significant ways of supporting service above self.”

For 2020, eight scholarships of $1,500 each were awarded to local students. The funds will be used to help defray the cost of attending college this fall. The recipients are:

•Cierra Banks of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, who will be attending Clemson University.

Tyrine Mazyck of Lake Marion High School, who will be attending Lander University.

• Ngo Nhi of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, who will be attending the University of South Carolina – Columbia.

• Jenna Ott of Branchville High School, who will be attending Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.