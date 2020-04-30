Roses share beauty despite festival’s delay; ‘We’re in full bloom’ at Edisto Memorial Gardens

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg’s annual Festival of Roses isn’t happening this spring, but visitors can still take a moment and enjoy the flowers at Edisto Memorial Gardens.

“We’re in full bloom this week. We’ll still have good color throughout Mother’s Day,” Orangeburg Superintendent of Parks Jay Hiers said.

“Some of the new varieties are Gilded Sun, which is bright yellow, and Sweet Spirit is a fragrant red, which is new this year,” Hiers said.

The 49th festival was scheduled for May 1-3. The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce announced in March that the festival was postponed because of the coronavirus.

The chamber is looking at the possibility of rescheduling the festival, possibly in early fall.

The festival may not be underway, but Hiers said the gardens never closed. Groups are limited to three people or less.

The boardwalk is open to visitors, and Hiers also noted that the waterwheel located in the gardens is also in operation.

There’s been a steady flow of foot traffic during the past two weeks, Hiers said. He believes the gardens offer a safe space people can visit outside of their homes.