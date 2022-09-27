Rosenwald Teacherage anniversary on Saturday

The Great Branch Rosenwald Teacherage will celebrate its 13th anniversary of preservation at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

The event will be held at New Light United Methodist Church, located at 3100 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, in the Family Life Center.

The speaker for the occasion will be Ellen Zisholtz, president of the Center for Creative Partnerships and All Star Bowling Lanes, which is on the historic register for its part in the Orangeburg Massacre.

Tickets for this event are available by calling Rosa Kennerly-Dance at 803-308-0666.

The Rosenwald school building program gave African American communities funding to build and supply schools for Black students between 1913 and 1932, according to the National Park Service.

The program was developed through the efforts of Julius Rosenwald, the son of Jewish immigrants and president of Sears Roebuck, and Booker T. Washington, an educator and leader who had been born into slavery.

Over 5,000 schools and teacherages were built in 15 states in the South. In 2015, the National Trust classified the Rosenwald Schools as national treasures.

The Orangeburg Rosenwald teacher’s cottage, often called a “teacherage,” was built in 1918. The facility cost about $2,650 and the school cost $4,600.

The house has three bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, living room and bathroom – making it ideal as a boarding facility.

The accompanying school was built in 1922 and later burned down by arsonists.

Both the school and teacherage were funded jointly by the Rosenwald Fund and the Black community.

Once the new public schools were built in the early 1950s, there was no longer a need for the school or cottage, and the property remained in hands of the Edisto District Schools.

All properties were purchased and deeded to the Great Branch Community Center in May of 1961 by the local school district, Orangeburg Four. From that time, various community members occupied the house as a family home.

The house stood empty for more than 20 years before plans for restoration began in 2006 under the foresight of Frank Young and Jervey Kennerly.

In 2006, a grant was award by the legislative delegation in the amount of $25,000 to begin restoration of the Great Branch Rosenwald Teacherage.

Kennerly-Dance became the coordinator of the project.

Through the guidance of S.C. Archives and History and Leah Brown, members of the community embraced the project and began fund-raising efforts.

Grants and donations from alumni and others allowed phase I to proceed. A roof was donated by Orangeburg Lowes.

Three years later, in October 2009, the Great Branch Rosenwald Teacherage had its official opening for the public. The anniversary is celebrated on the first Saturday in October to remember the sacrifices required to acquire and keep the property for the people of the Great Branch Community.

There is a national effort to find and preserve all Rosenwald Schools and teachers’ homes. Only six of these teachers’ homes were built in South Carolina and only two are still standing – one on the campus of South Carolina State University and this one in the Great Branch Community on Highway #4.