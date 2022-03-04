Rose’s name honors Orangeburg official; Jay Hiers rose’s scent a ‘little clovey, spice’

For nearly 22 years, City of Orangeburg Superintendent of Parks Jay Hiers has managed Edisto Memorial Garden’s 5,000-plant rose garden.

He’s been responsible for developing varietal horticulture displays and bringing in collections from China, national test gardens and local areas.

Hiers has come across a variety of colorful and unusual names for roses during his career.

Now, thanks to his 18-year-old son, Jace, Hiers has come across a name he is quite familiar with: his own.

The American Rose Society has officially named and registered the Jay Hiers rose.

The rose is a Grandiflora, Hybrid Gigantea that Hiers describes as a “sort of salmony orange” that fades to a medium pink.

“It suits me well,” Hiers said. “It is odd.”

“It does have a slight fragrance,” Hiers continued. “It is a little clovey, spice fragrance.”

Jace took it upon himself to do something special for his father two years ago on his birthday.

Jace contacted friend-of-the-family Pat Shanley, a former president of the American Rose Society.

Shanley then contacted Indian rose hybridizer Viru Viraraghavan.

Viraraghavan and his wife, Girija, have visited Edisto Memorial Gardens in the past and know Hiers.

Viru Viraraghavan is known for breeding roses using Rosa Gigantea, which are native to India and grown in hot and humid climates, Hiers said.

Hiers said he did not know about the plan as his son spoke with rose officials using his private email address.

The rose was officially presented to Hiers in Jacksonville, Florida on Feb. 25 with members of the Jacksonville Rose Society and other rose enthusiasts in attendance.

“It is definitely a great honor,” Hiers said, noting he is humbled that he has been recognized by rosarians both in this country and abroad for “the work I have done for the Edisto Gardens.”

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said, “We are so proud of Jay.”

“This is such an exciting honor for him and this certainly is a fine tribute that represents his service and dedication to the city of Orangeburg,” he said.

It was a two-year process for the rose naming and presentation to become official, Hiers said.

“We now have the cuttings shipped to the U.S. where they were propagated by Dr. Malcolm Manners out of Florida,” Hiers said. “It took time to get the cuttings from India to the U.S. and Manners had to have time to get the cuttings rooted to produce substantial enough plants.”

Hiers has received six roses and he and his wife, Pam, plan to donate three to the Edisto Gardens once they grow a bit.

“They are still very small,” Hiers said.

Hiers expects the roses to be planted in the gardens in the fall of this year.

“It is expected to do well for our climate since that is what Viru breeds in,” Hiers said.

Hiers isn’t sure when the rose will be available for sale, but it probably won’t be available at the Orangeburg Festival of Roses for at least another two to four years.

“It will be offered to a nursey to see if they want to propagate it and add it to sale,” Hiers said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.