Rose Festival Road Race returns after 2 years

After a two-year absence, the Festival of Roses Road Race 5K is expected to make its return Saturday, May 7 in Orangeburg.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Orangeburg YMCA’s Annual Campaign, which provides financial assistance to those in the community who want to take part in programs or services.

“As events return, we are excited about having the road race back,” Orangeburg YMCA Executive Director Demetrius Hardy said. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together, and a great opportunity to help the community.”

Hardy said he’s pleased with the early registration and estimates about 76 people having already signed up for the event. He said he expects another 10 to 15 on the day of the race.

“With not having the event the last two years, you never know what the demand will be,” Hardy said.

The last 5K took place in 2019 and was won by Craig Wiltshire of Cottageville with a time of 22.41. Brittney Robinson of Elloree was the top female finisher with a time of 28:02.

This year’s event will begin with a Kids 1-Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K start at 8:30 a.m. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 9:35 a.m.

According to Hardy, due to a timing issue, the race was forced to be pushed back, making it a week past the actual 2022 Rose Festival. Hardy said changes have been made and the event should return to actual date of the festival next year.

“Unfortunately, we may have had a few cancellations after not having the race last weekend,” Hardy said.

Those who have registered can pick up their race packet Friday, May 6, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Orangeburg YMCA. Race day pickup will begin at 7 a.m. at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Pavilion.

You can still register for the 5K through Friday at 5 p.m. for a cost of $30. If you register the day of the race, the cost goes to $35.

