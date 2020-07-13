Roper St. Francis again calls off elective surgeries amid S.C. outbreak

At least 961 people in South Carolina who contracted the virus have died.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

As of Monday, there were 1,488 hospital beds in use by patients who have either tested positive or are suspected to have COVID-19, according to South Carolina's public health department, and 205 of those patients were on ventilators.

Last week, officials with the state hospital association said hospitals would likely have to implement a medical surge plan to add 3,000 more patient beds in places like hotels and gymnasiums, if South Carolina's coronavirus infection and hospitalization numbers continue rising at their current rates.

In an effort to make testing more available in the coastal area he represents, Lowcountry state Sen. Tom Davis wrote to state officials on Monday, asking that resources from two military installations in Beaufort County "be deployed to assist state and local officials with drive-thru testing."

Also Monday, the Palmetto State Teachers Association wrote to McMaster, asking that recommendations on how schools should approach a return to in-person instruction be clearly communicated to districts, and that state lawmakers "fully fund that which is required to keep everyone safe so that we might deliver an invigorating pedagogy in a stable environment."