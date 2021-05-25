Roof lawyer: Racist delusion showed incapacity

The only reason Roof shirked his trial team to represent himself, appellate attorney Alexandra Yates argued Tuesday, was because the trial judge gave him a choice: either keep his attorneys and allow in mental health evidence, or get rid of them and keep it out.

"A defendant need not forgo the assistance of experienced attorneys, in order to remain master of his own defense, with the right to choose the objective of that defense," Yates said.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel held two competency hearings: one before the start of Roof's trial, and one before sentencing, to determine if Roof could act as his own attorney for that trial portion.

By excluding from that second hearing experts who would have argued against Roof's competency, appellate attorney Sapna Mirchandani said Tuesday, the trial court "blinded itself" from whether or not Roof acted out of prejudice, or as a result of his mental illness.

In the second hearing, Ann O'Connell Adams of the U.S. Department of Justice argued, Gergel noted that he had reviewed prior evaluation of Roof, who she said acknowledged that his white supremacy rescue plan probably wouldn't happen.